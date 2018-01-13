Holy Man to set sail for Princess Suri

Trainer Shaffique Khan has a good hand in today’s feature event with his pair of Holy Man and Princess Suri and should be leading in the winner of the event. Holy Man, the Sian’s Gold Sprint runner-up returned to form on New Year’s Day and will be attempting to win his first race for nearly 15 months with Wilmer Galviz attempting to get him to the winner’s enclosure.

The Aga Khan Stable-owned seven-year-old must be the one to beat in the feature Modified Benchmark Handicap for Three-Year-old and Over Horses racing over a distance of 1,300 metres.

He will be challenged strongly by the John O’Brien trained Desert Dancer and the Harold Chadee trained Set Sail. The latter has been in great form and will go very close once again for rider Ricardo Jadoo.

However his biggest challenge can come from stable-mate and impressive debut winner Princess Suri which is owned by Suraj Hayban. This filly will tote 46 kilos and will have the assistance of top apprentice Ri Hernandez. Post time for the first event on Day 2 of the Arima race Club (ARC) racing season is 1 pm.