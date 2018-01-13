Jones solid in SV Darmstadt friendly draw

T&T senior men’s football team utility player, Joevin Jones made his second appearance in as many matches for SV Darmstadt when he played the second-half of a 0-0 winter-break friendly draw with 3rd Bundesliga Division’s Wurzburger Kickers.

On Tuesday, Jones had a first-half run-out in a 3-0 win over Belgium’s Jupiler League club, Waasland-Beveren at the same Pinatar Arena, Football Center, San Pedro del Pinatar before being replaced by Fabian Holland.

And yesterday, the two reversed roles with the 26-year-Jones replacing left back Holland at the resumption of the second-half of a tightly contested match with both teams showing signs of a heavy winter-training regime.

Jones and his teammates will play one final winter-break friendly fellow 2nd Bundesliga outfit Greuther Furth ahead of resumption their campaign versus cellar-placed Kaiserslautern on January 24 as it seeks to move away from the relegation zone.

Darmstadt is currently third from bottom of the 18-team 2nd Bundesliga with 19 points from 18 matches to occupy the relegation playoff spot, just ahead Greuther Furth (18 points) and Kaiserslauter.

When the 2nd Bundesliga resumes on

Last July, Jones signed with German Bundesliga 2 club SV Darmstadt 98 until June 2020 and former W Connection player moved from American Major League Soccer (MLS) club Seattle Sounders in December following the conclusion of their season in which they fell to Toronto FC 1-0 in the MLS Final.

His first stint in the MLS began in January 2015 when he signed for the Chicago Fire before being traded to Seattle where he lifted the 2016 crown.

SV Darmstadt were promoted to the German Bundelisga for the 2015-2016 season but were relegated to 2nd Bundelisga after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich on the final match day last season.