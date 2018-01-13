Joseph leads D/Force past Maloney Pacers

Keyon Joseph scored a game-high 25 points, inclusive of one three pointers to lead Defence Force past Maloney Pacers 87-67 when the Barry Stewart Invitational ‘Big-Six’ Basketball Tournament hosted by the Civilian Conservations Corps (CCC) continued on Thursday night.

In a clash of the top two teams on the six-team table, unbeaten Defence Force seized early control of the contest and raced into a 25-14 lead at the end of the first quarter at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

However, Pacers led by the Boyd-brothers, Ahkeem and Ahkeel clawed their way back into the match by outscoring their rivals, 19-11 in the second period to cut the deficit to 33-36 at the half-time interval.

The third period saw Defence Force reclaiming its strangle-hold on the match-up to extend the lead to 58-47 before closing out the match with a 29-20 dominance of the final period to improve its record to a perfect 4-0 and maximum eight points, and certain of a spot in the tournament’s final ahead of their final round-robin match with Straker Nets on Sunday from 8.30 pm.

The pair of Jamille King and Kerry Mc Millan added 11 points each for Defence Force in the win, with two and one three pointer among their contribution while the pair of Stephen “Lighter” Lewis and ReyonWilson added nine apiece.

Ahkeem Boyd had a team-high 24 points for Pacers inclusive of one three point while Ahkeel Boyd got 14, with two three-pointers, and Jonathan Weekes, with ten, laced with two three pointers, were their other main contributors.

In the night’s second match, Ronell Winter led four players in double-figure scoring as Police silenced Petro Jazz 81-76 to join its opponent and Pacers in a three-way tie for second with a 2-2 record.

Ako Pascall had a match-high 25 points for Jazz and he was well supported by Adrian Joseph with 23, while Michael Pantin chipped in with nine in the loss.

At the end of the round-robin series, the teams placing second to fourth will contest a three-team one-round series at the end of which the winner will face already qualified Defence Force for the title. Today (Saturday), three matches are on schedule from 4 pm.

RESULTS

Thursday’s Barry Stewart Invitational Basketball Big-Six

Men’s First Division:

Defence Force 87 (Kerry Joseph 25, Jamille King 11, Kerry Mc Millan 11, Stephen Lewis 9, Reyon Wilson 9) bt Maloney Pacers 67 (Ahkeem Boyd 24, Ahkeel Boyd 14, Jonathan Weekes 10)

Police 81 (Ronell Winter 23, Dextroy Manswell 18, Wesley Vincent 11, Phillip Alexander 10) bt Petro Jazz 76 (Ako Pascall 25, Adrian Joseph 23, Michael Pantin 9)

Upcoming matches:

Today:

Under-21 Men: Matthew Pierre vs 500 Hawks, 4 pm

Women’s Division: Police vs Brian Chase Academy, 6 pm

Men’s First Division Big Six: Shak Attack vs Petro Jazz, 8.30 pm

Tomorrow:

Under-21 Men: Matthew Pierre vs Shak Attack, 4 pm

Women’s Division: Police vs Quarters, 6 pm

Men’s First Division Big Six: Straker Nets vs Defence Force, 8.30 pm

Thursday January 18:

Men’s First Division Big Six:

Police vs Shak Attack, 6.30 pm

Straker Nets vs Maloney Pacers, 8 pm