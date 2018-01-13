McKnight, Blake and Harper open 2018 Track season

Sparkle McKnight began 2018 with bronze at the Arkansas Invitational yesterday. Competing in the 400m Dash, McKnight ran in the fifth race, placing third. Dominique Blake finished first in 53.25 seconds while Daina Harper was .13 seconds slower. McKnight stopped the clock at 54.49. It was enough to earn her third overall with the same two ladies winning overall.

Speaking to Guardian Media Sports after the race, McKnight said, “It didn’t feel as I planned it out to be. I didn’t get out as I should have, and it was hard for me to pass. On the indoor track, you have to cut in, in the first 200m… I guess that kind of messed me up a little bit. But, overall it was a good race and I just have to build from here.”

Across in New York, sprinter Aaron Lewis had a struggling start in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Challenge. Competing in the third heat of the Men’s 60m Dash College, Lewis finished third but failed to qualify for the final.

He finished the heat in a time of 7.06 seconds but finished tenth overall. Only the top eight went through to the final.

A number of other T&T athletes will open their seasons this weekend across America.

RYAN BACHOO

