Red Force loss could be Leewards’ gain

The T&T Red Force selectors have decided to go without Darren Bravo for the Regional Super50 and according to reports, the Leewards are moving to engage the talented left-handed batsman.

Guardian Media Sports understands that a high ranking official at Leewards Development Company Limited is very interested in having Bravo with the team.

The official said: “The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket selectors can’t be serious in excluding this man. I don’t care what people are saying in terms of a communications breakdown, this is your best batsman and you treat with him carefully.

“Knowing now that he is available for selection, they should make every effort to get him on board. Do they understand that by not having this man involved in the Super50 means that he cannot play for the West Indies in ODI cricket this year?”

He added that the Leewards would love to engage the young man if the TTCB sticks to their guns. “We will definitely look to have this man in the Leewards set up if the Trinidad board fails to correct this. We need this man playing the regional tournament.

“If he comes to the Leewards he will assist our cricket in a big way because he would be able to work with the young batsmen in the team. He will be a major plus for us, so we are looking at the situation from afar and waiting to see what the Trinidad board is going to do.”

The official also confirmed that T&T all rounder Kevon Cooper is in their team for the Regional Super50. “We have retained the services of all-rounder Kevon Cooper for this series because we think he has a great contribution to make to our young team.

“Last year, he was told that he was leader of the pack in terms of the bowlers and he took charge. He helped the young men around him a lot and we were very impressed with his attitude. When he got injured he cried knowing that he could not continue to play in the series with the guys. This showed his commitment to Leewards cricket and we think Darren Bravo will bring the same.”

The TTCB has said that it will probe the events leading the non-selection of Bravo on the Red Force team but time is running out in making a decision to have included.

The Regional Super50 begins on January 31 with the T&T Red Force based in Barbados.