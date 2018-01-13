T-Tennis stars obtain injunction against association

T&T’s most decorated table tennis players Dexter St Louis and his step daughter Rheann Chung have obtained an interim injunction against the T&T Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) as they challenge their exclusion from the team representing this country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell granted the injunction, which bars the TTTTA from taking further action on the selection issue, when the duo’s lawsuit came up for hearing in the Port-of-Spain High Court yesterday morning.

The injunction will last until the next hearing on January 24, when Donaldson-Honeywell will consider if to extend it. The association’s entire executive was present for the hearing, but both St Louis and Chung were was absent as they current live in France. The parties have tight deadline to resolve their dispute as the games will be held Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, between April 5 and 15, with representatives being required to register several months before.

During yesterday’s hearing, Donaldson-Honeywell gave the duo time to file their response to the TTTTA’s defence to the allegations that were raised by them.

In their lawsuit, St Louis, 50, and 33-year-old Chung are questioning the process used by the association to select 19-year-old Aaron Wilson and 21-year-old Yuvraj Dookram to the team and Arun Ramnarine as reserve.

They are seeking damages for breach of contract, conspiracy and unlawful interference and an order that the issue be resolved through the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC)’s arbitration process.

In defence of the lawsuit, the TTTTA is claiming that the duo was informed via email of the selection criteria and chose not to participate. It is also alleging that they only decided to challenge the process after it was completed. The TTTTA is also claiming that it had closely followed the TTOC’s guidelines and deadlines in making its selection.

It is also claiming that arbitration is not an option as such an only be initiated by the association under the TTOC’s constitution. St Louis and Chung are being represented by Mathew Gayle, Sheriza Khan and Dr Emir Crowne, while Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Tacklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon are representing the TTTTA.