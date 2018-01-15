Keith Rey Davis funeral tomorrow

Former Power 102FM Sports sports editor and commentator and former Guardian Media sports reporter Keith Rey Davis will be buried tomorrow following a funeral service at the Trinity Cathedral, Abrercomby Street, Port-of-Spain, at 10 am.

Davis, 67, succumbed to cancer on Monday and leaves to mourn his three sons.

His friend Kelvin Nancoo, said that the media fraternity has lost a great man, a friend and a servant of sports, who has contributed tremendously to sport in T&T as a sports journalist and a sports presenter.

He said, “Rey could do anything and everything. He played all sports and was good in every one. He was a good batsman and a bowler and good footballer too.”

Davis, who worked at the Guardian in the early 1990s covered all sports, football, cricket, netball, track and field and netball just to name a few.

“Rey was a teacher in the true sense of the word. He was always willing in helping all the young reporters when he worked at the Guardian with Valentino Singh, the sports editor,” explained Nancoo.

Davis was given many accolades and he was one of the biggest fans of the young athletes of T&T. The Port-of- Spain and Environs Education District honoured Davis with a special award as the top journalist for his coverage of sport in T&T over the years.

Last year Davis was honoured by the National Primary School Football League and the National School Track and Field Association. Rest In Peace — Rey.