McCarthy, Blugh burn ASNL nets

Fire Service’s Jameela Mc Carthy and University of T&T’s Aquila Blugh were both efficient with their shooting to lead their respective clubs to victories in the Premier Division of the 28th edition of the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

The slimly-built towering figure of Mc Carthy, senior national women’s team member proved a handful when she converted 32 of her 48 attempts to lead Fire Service past Police Youth Club 42-32 at the Maloney Indoor Sports Facility on Saturday night.

Former T&T international, Simone Morgan playing in a supporting role added a valuable ten goals from 14 attempts for “Fire” which extended its 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter to 19-16 at the half-time whistle and 32-22 by the end of the third period, to put the result beyond doubt.

National women’s team captain, Joelisa Cooper who led Police to the title last year, led Police Youth Club with 16 goals from 23 attempts, while Afiya Vincent added 14 from 19 attempts, and national team player, Tiana Dillon added two from six in the loss.

The versatile Blugh, a former national youth team player tallied 23 goals from 34 attempts to lead UTT, the Opening Day Tournament Division Knockout winners, over the University of the West Indies, 42-23.

She was well supported by former T&T international and England-based shooter Anastacia Wilson who added 14 from 17, and Kernesha Greenidge, with five from ten as they led at the end of each quarter, 10-7, 12-10 and 32-17.

Nicola Solomon was the top scorer for UWI with 12 goals from 19 attempts, Zakiya Mc Kenna got nine from 13 and former UTT member and current national defender Daystar Swift scored two from five against her old team-mates.

In the Championship Division, there were wins for Bermudez, Unit Trust Corporation and San Juan Jabloteh.

Led by Makeda De Freitas’ 27 goals from 42 attempts, Bermudez outplayed Defence Force 34-23; Dionne James scored on 22 of 31 attempts in UTC’s 35-32 upset of Fire Service which got 26 goals from Cameisha Leslie ,and La Toya Thomas single-handedly guided Jabloteh over TSTT, with 31 goals from 41 efforts on goal, in a 35-24 triumph.

Today, a double-header is on schedule in the Retro Division at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence from 5.30pm followed by a Jean Pierre Challenge Championship Division knockout clash at 7.15 pm.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Championship Division

n Bermudez 34 (Makeda De Freitas 27/47,Indra Anderson 7/9) vs Defence Force 23 (Mekeda Peters12/23, Melissa Snaggs 11/21).

Quarter scores: 1st. 7-5 Defence Force; 2nd. 14-12 Bermudez ; 3rd. 25-19 Bermudez.

n UTC 35 (Dionne James 22/31, Avi-Ann Archie10/17, Ayanna Peters 2/4, Roannta Dalrymple 1/3) bt Fire Service 32 (Camiesha Leslie 26/44, Daniella Hall 5/12, Pearl St John 1/1)

Quarter scores: 1st 12-3 Fire Service; 2nd. 15-13 Fire Service; 3rd. 27-21 UTC.

n San Juan Jabloteh 35 (La Toya Thomas 31/41, Samantha James-Lewis 4/4) bt TSTT 24 (Sophia Harper 16/36, Chantael Perry 4/4, Candice Gibbs 4/9)

Quarter scores: 1st.12-6 Jabloteh; 2nd. 19-10 Jabloteh; 3rd. 28-17 Jabloteh.

Premier Division

n UTT 42 (Aquila Blugh 23/34, Anastacia Wilson 14/17, Kernesha Greenidge 5/10) bt UWI 23 (Nicola Solomon 12/19, Zakiya Mc Kenna 9/13, Daystar Swift 2/5)

Quarter scores: 1st. 10-7 UTT; 2nd.21-10 UTT; 3rd.32-17 UTT.

n Fire Service 42 (Jameela Mc Carthy 32/48, Simone Morgan 10/14) bt Police Youth Club 32 (Joelisa Cooper 16/23, Afiya Vincent 14/19, Tiana Dillon 2/6)

Quarter scores: 1st.11-9 Fire Service; 2nd. 19-16 Fire Service; 3rd.32-22 Fire Service.

Tomorrow

Alternative Div: MIC Tigers vs UWI, 5.30pm; Police Youth Club vs USC, 6.45pm

On Thursday

Championship Division

n Las Lomas vs Police, 5.30pm; Bermudez vs Fire Service, 6.45pm