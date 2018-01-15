Merryboys clip UWI by 14 runs

The University of the West Indies (UWI), host of the UNICOM UWI T20 tournament, was sent packing in the opening round of after it lost to Merryboys by 14 runs despite a gallant attempt in a very competitive match.

Merryboys batted first and scored 209 for three wickets in their 20 overs with Rishard Harris hitting a 39-ball 52. Also among the runs was opener Mario Belcon who slapped an even 50 of 31 balls. Leonardo Julien then put the finishing touches with an enterprising unbeaten 45 that required only 35 balls.

In response, UWI made a brave attempt only to fall at the final hurdle. Daniel Williams on his birthday top scored with 69 off 44 balls. Also getting among the runs were former Merryboys player Clifton Halls with 39 not out off 23 balls, Jesse Bootan with 38 off only 19 balls and Rachade Forde 22 off 10.

With the win Merry Boys book themselves into Friday’s second semifinal at the same venue from 6:30pm. They await the winner of today’s matchup between PowerGen and Munroe Road.

Defending champions Cane Farm has already booked its place in the final four behind an opening win over Tobago’s Club Crusoe and will await the winner of the Alescon Comets/Central Sports clash.

SCORES

Merry Boys - 209/3 in 20 overs (Rishard Harris 52, Mario Belcon 50, Leonardo Julien 45no, Ranga Latchana 34, Jyd Goolie) vs UWI - 195/4 in 20 overs (Daniel Williams 69, Clifton Halls 39no, Jesse Bootan 38, Rachad Forde 22) - Merryboys won by 14 runs.