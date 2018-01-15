Red Force records third straight defeat

ST GEORGE’S, GRENADA—T&T Red Force suffered their third straight defeat in the Regional Four-Day Championship, when it collapsed to a heavy innings and 38-run defeat to Windward Islands Volcanoes yesterday.

Resuming the final day of the ninth round contest at the National Stadium on 93 for two in their second innings and requiring a further 101 runs to avoid an innings defeat, Red Force surrendered without so much as a whimper— bowled out for a paltry 156, about 15 minutes after lunch.

The visitors were ripped apart by seamer Sherman Lewis (3-20) and former Test off-spinner Shane Shillingford (3-52), while left-arm spinner Larry Edward ended with two for 26. Opener Amir Jangoo, unbeaten on 58 overnight, added just 11 and no other batsman showed any enterprise as Yannic Cariah failed to add to his overnight 11, and all-rounder Imran Khan (11) and wicketkeeper Steven Katwaroo (10) barely managed to make double figures.

Already following on by 194 after an equally poor showing in the first innings, Red Force needed a huge effort to avoid defeat but it never came.

With just one run added in the second over of the day, Cariah fell lbw to Shillingford and five overs later, the mainstay of their batting—skipper Denesh Ramdin— departed lbw for seven to left-arm speedster Delorn Johnson.

Eleven balls later, Tion Webster was bowled by Shillingford for six and the breaking point came when the left-handed Jangoo was sixth out with the score on 122, caught at the wicket off Lewis.

He faced 199 deliveries in just under four hours at the crease and counted two fours and a six.

Lewis then took two of the last four wickets to fall as Volcanoes wrapped up an emphatic win.

The result for Red Force came on the heels of its one-wicket loss to Leeward Islands Hurricanes last week and a 207-run defeat to Barbados Pride in the seventh round. In contrast, the win for Volcanoes was their second of the season, coming after their maiden win in the seventh round against Jamaica Scorpions.

They are now unbeaten in four outings. (CMC)

Scoreboard

VOLCANOES VS RED FORCE

4TH DAY, 9TH ROUND

VOLCANOES 1st Innings 366

RED FORCE 1st Innings 172

RED FORCE 2nd Innings (following on)

(overnight 93 for two)

A Jangoo c wkp DD Smith b Lewis

J Solozano lbw b Mayers 16

E Nicholson c Theophile b Edward 6

Y Cariah lbw b Shillingford 11

D Ramdin lbw b Johnson 7

T Webster b Shillingford 6

S Katwaroo lbw b Shillingford 10

Imran Khan b Edward 11

K Pierre c Cato b Lewis 5

D St Clair not out 7

B Charles b Lewis 2

Extras (b4, lb3) 7

TOTAL (all out, 82.4 overs) 156

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-31, 3-94,

4-103, 5-110, 6-122, 7-138, 8-144,

9-151, 10-157. Bowling: Johnson

13-4-33-1, Mayers 8-7-3-1,

Shillingford 35-11-52-3, Lewis 10.4-

2-20-3, Edward 11-2-26-2, Theophile

5-0-16-0. Result: Volcanoes

won by an innings and 38

runs. Man-of-the-Match: Kavem

Hodge. Toss: Red Force. Umpires:

D Butler, M Burns.