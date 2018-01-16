‘Knight’ will put his rivals to the sword

Corinthia Knight is surely a ‘penalty kick’ for the £25000 Fast- Track Qualifier Sprint over six furlongs of Kempton polytrack; Archie Watson’s charge faces four rivals, two trained by opportunist, Dean Ivory, and none has any chance, according to my time-handicap which has been devastating these last six weeks.

Concentrating on good-priced sprinters is proving good policy, odds-against will represent good odds if bookmakers are prepared to put their heads above the parapet!

They will be shot down if they do; Corinthia Knight is a real ‘speed-ball’ able to put races to bed in early stages and you can bet young jockey-of-the-moment, Ed Greatrex, wont take any prisoners!

Pointless trolling through opposition, this is all about consistent Corinthia Knight replicating anything like any of his last three TH efforts; I’ll bet he does on a riding surface which is nigh on perfect.

None of six all-weather surfaces have faced any criticism whatsoever for the last few months, to my knowledge.

AWR is proving a real hit for racing, makes sense to look after the product, eh?

Over a similar distance four days ago Mercers bounced off Lingfield ‘poly’ to deny badly-drawn, fourtimer seeking, Jorvik Prince, for a last stride(s) snatch and grab victory in an apprentice handicap; Andrew Balding trains the winner, superbly ridden by one of his apprentices, Jason Watson.

They team up again in the ‘aged’ sprint handicap, Mercers is unpenalised because apprentice races are exempt!

Mercers is drawn one, if Jason fails to get an early response it could be a ‘coffin box’ but you can’t beat good, recent, form and the lad is confident, as he continues to impress.

Oisin Murphy was also apprenticed to Balding and is now being backed for the 2018 jockeys’ championship following a magnificent spell, detailing his burgeoning career in the best way possible, statistically.

‘Murph’ is looking the complete package and though beating Silvestre de Souza for the prestigious title represents a super-human effort you can bet Oision will give it everything, including aboard consistent, hitherto luckless Trotter in the ‘aged’ fourteen-runner handicap over seven furlongs.