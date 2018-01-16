Red Force slips to last in PCL

A string of three successive losses has dropped T&T Red Force to the bottom of the six-team standings in the CWI Digicel PCL cricket tournament.

The team’s latest defeat has seen it change position with the Windwards Volcanoes, and is now on 80 points from its nine matches. The Windwards have moved out of the cellar position for the first time this season and are now on 80.4 points.

Prior to the Christmas break the Red Force was in the top half of the standings and prior to its loss against the Barbados Pride T&T’s team was in second place.

However, a massive loss to the Barbadians sent Red Force into the Christmas period in third position. After the resumption, the team lost to the Leewards narrowly at the Queen’s Park Oval by one wicket and it lost to the Windwards by an innings on the weekend.

Red Force final match of season comes up against the champions Guyana Jaguars at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and they are not expected to let up.

The Jaguars who have taken the regional title for the fourth time in four years, are sitting pretty on 145.2 points.

Red Force will make the trip to Guyana tomorrow and take the field on Thursday. The last time these two teams met was in November and T&T suffered its biggest loss in history by an innings and 217 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Red Force will travel to Guyana without star batsman Darren Bravo, who despite making himself available for the match, was not selected by the national selectors.

Bravo had mentioned that he informed head coach Kelvin Williams that he was ready to resume playing for the team.

However, he was not chosen, as the selectors said they were informed of this decision too late.

After the PCL, Red Force will shift gears to the Regional Super50 tournament, which begins on January 31 in Barbados. The team has won the Regional Super50 title on three out of the last four occasions.

Last year, T&T was beaten by Jamaica at the semifinal stages and Barbados Pride celebrated as champions.

STANDINGS

Team P W L D T PTS

1. Jaguars 9 6 0 2 1 145.2

2. Pride 9 2 2 5 0 94.6

3. Scorpions 9 3 3 3 0 91

4. Hurricanes 9 2 4 3 0 85.2

5. Volcanoes 9 2 4 2 1 80.4

6. Red Force 9 2 4 3 0 80WI