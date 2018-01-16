T&TOC salutes Patron George Maxwell Richards

The Office of President of the Republic of T&T is the Patron of the T&T Olympic Committee and the T&T Commonwealth Games Association.

As President of the Republic of T&T, Professor George Maxwell Richards and his incredible wife Dr Jean Ramjohn -Richards support for the TTOC remained consequential and unwavering. A gentleman in every sense of the word, his extraordinary intellect, generosity of spirit, respect and kindness were attributes that served as inspiration.

When required he offered impartial words of advise. His commitment to T&T served as an exemplary and distinguished example of patriotism. Aware and knowledgeable about the values and the philosophy of Olympism. He was passionate about sport, youth and young people and had a deep respect for the efforts and sacrifices of Team TTO sportsmen and women.

The T&T Olympic Committee extends sincere and heartfelt condolences to Dr Jean Ramjohn- Richards , their children Maxine and Mark , his friends and colleagues.

His passing has highlighted his exemplary, positive and elegant contribution to the development of T&T. His humility , dignity and engagement with the people of T&T will not be forgotten. His unabashed embrace of T&T’s culture and bond of understanding and friendship with people from all walks of life while holding the highest office in T&T is a shining example of how to carry the weight of high office , walk with kings and not lose the common touch.

The first President of the Republic with out a legal background and with Amerindian ancestry -Professor Richards was down to earth and the quintessential Trini to D bone. Present in the stands and Team T&T ( Team TTO) cheer leader in chief at the 2012 London Olympics. His pleasure, pride and joy in being Trinbagonian, waving the Trinidad and Tobago flag , cheering and supporting the athletes was unrestrained.

He hosted the TTOC Annual Awards Gala at President’s House.

The T&T Olympic Committee and the T&T Commonwealth Games Association shared a relationship with President George Maxwell Richards that is best described by saying he was more a father than a patron.

Friend to the Max- He was Jus’ Maxx.

His is a life and journey well lived - the compendium of his life’s work, legacy and achievements will endure and stand the test of time.

May his Soul Rest In Peace.