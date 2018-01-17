Lewis looks ahead to IPL auction

While the region awaits Cricket West Indies to announce its World Cup qualification squad, Guardian Media Sports knows one player that looks bound for Zimbabwe. Hard-hitting opener Evin Lewis revealed to us on Monday night that he has received a call to be part of the squad.

As the groups and schedule were announced on Monday by the International Cricket Council (ICC), captain Jason Holder said, “It will be a challenge and we sat down and have formulated plans as to how best to approach the tournament.” Those plans seem to include Lewis.

The opener, who has become hot T20 property, is well aware of the monumental task the Windies face. It may also call for a readjustment of focus on his part, from the shortest format to One Day cricket. Lewis played 20 One Day Internationals (ODI) for the Windies last year. He said, “It feels great to be selected for the first time for a West Indies World Cup team with 50-over cricket… It’s just a matter for us, going out there and trying to execute our plan and trying to play hard cricket, and trying to win. It is very important that we win this tournament so we can qualify to go to the World Cup.”

The West Indies has been drawn with the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Ireland and the winner of the ICC World Cricket League Division 2. It’s a draw that Lewis has labelled “tough”. Commenting on West Indies’ Group A draw, the left-hander told us, “It’s very tough for us. We haven’t had a great 50-over season thus far. It’s important for myself to keep doing my best, keep playing for the team most important, and trying as best to see how far we can reach in the tournament.”

This year could be a big year for the 26 year old. Much of 2017 was spent establishing himself in leagues around the world. He is expected to be one of the names that pops up during the Indian Premier League auction that takes places on January 27th and 28th. He maybe hot property but the batsman is still battling with uncertainty.He said: “I’m a bit nervous. This is my first time expecting and something great could

happen here. I am just waiting on the date, anxiously. I’m just waiting to see how it will end up and which team I might play for.”

For now, Lewis is focused on leading his side to the UWI T20 title. Later this week, Powergen will face Merry Boys in the semi-finals, and his team is looking for inspiration from its star.