PowerGen too strong for Munroe Road

PowerGen cricket club stormed into the semifinals of the UNICOM UWI T20, when they defeated Munroe Road by 62 runs in their clash on Monday night at the UWI Spec in St Augustine.

With the win, PowerGen will now meet Merry Boys in the first semifinals on Friday at 6.30 pm.

Monday night, Munroe Road won the toss and decided to send PowerGen into bat. This decision backfired as the powerful southern unit scored a massive 202/6 off their allotted 20 overs. Leading the way was Jeron Maniram who smacked 63 off just 30 balls.

T&T Red Force player Akeil Cooper was also in good form and crafted 47 off 28 balls. Towards the end of the innings all rounder Teshawn Castro sent the crowd wild with 30 that required only nine balls. West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis had earlier struck a quick 23.

Needing to score at 10.15 runs per over Munroe Road was always going to find it tough and fell for 140 with one over to spare. Chris Pattia who had earlier claimed 2/32 when PowerGen batted, smacked 45 off 27 balls, while Akeem Alvarez made 18. The pick of the bowlers for PowerGen were Mark Deyal 3/31 and Sanjiv Gooljar 2/23. For his explosive batting Maniram was named man of the match.

Last night Alescon Comets met Central Sport in the last play off for a semifinal spot. The winner of this match would meet defending champions Cane Farm in the second semis.

SCORES

PowerGen 202/6 in 20 overs

(Jeron Maniram 63, Akiel Cooper 47,

Teshawn Castro 30, Evin Lewis 23,

Chris Pattia 2/32) vs Munroe Road

- 140 all out in 19 overs (Chris

Pattia 45, Akeem Alvarez 18, Mark

Deyal 3/31, Sanjiv Gooljar 2/23) -

PowerGen won by 62 runs.

Man of the Match - Jeron Maniram.