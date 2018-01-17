Secondary schools head slams Govt

President of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket Council (SSCC) Surujdath Mahabir criticized the Government for not supporting women cricketers.

In a fiery speech at the opening of the league yesterday at Fatima College grounds in Mucurapo, the former national player said: “Today, I want to thank PowerGen for staying the course with Secondary Schools Cricket for 22 years. This is phenomenal given the fact that the economy is the way it is at the moment.

“They have shown great commitment to this country’s cricketers both boys and girls. Every cricketer over the last 20 years coming from this country and playing for the West Indies would have played in the Secondary Schools cricket league. It means that PowerGen would have had a hand in their development. We want to say thank you to this caring Corporate citizen.

“Their continued sponsorship comes just a month after the government snubbed women cricketers in this country by failing to bring World Cup matches here.

“They decided not to support the girls who would have worked hard to bring glory to this country and the region. Instead, they decided to invest in fete match cricket which is the CPL.”

Rain put a damper on proceedings and a planned Super Six tournament was called off because of flood at the Mucurapo Road grounds. However, those present heard from two West Indies players in the form of Keiron Pollard and Samuel Badree.

Pollard gave an address as a former player in the Secondary Schools system calling on the players to make best use of the opportunity afforded them, while Badree, who is a curriculum officer, represented the Ministry of Education.

Speaking on behalf of sponsors PowerGen was Krishna Rampersad, Head of Engineering, Reliability and Support Services who gave the assurance that Powergen will continue to support the league.

He added that they were happy with the administration of the league and they were looking to great performances from the cricketers.

The league gets off next Tuesday with matches across the country.