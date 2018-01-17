Volleyballers humbled in Florida

The local women’s pair of Pauline Regis (formerly Woodroffe) and Phylecia Armstrong put up a brave effort but were defeated in both their matches when the 23-team double-elimination DigtheBeach Volleyball Fall Series served off at Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida USA on Saturday.

The tournament marked the return of Regis to international competition after a four year hiatus while Armstrong, who partnered with Malika Davidson to finish second at the the Flow National Beach Volleyball Championships in December was making her international debut.

However, coming against host players who have been part of the tour for a few seasons, Regis and Armstrong went under 10-21, 12-21.

The T&T women then had another chance to get to the final via the round-of-16 of the losers bracket, but they were again beaten, but not before a much improved showing, 18-21, 19-21.

Despite failing to make inroads in the competition of their, both players and their coaching staff led by Kirth Regis are looking forward to improving on their relationship on the court and better results.