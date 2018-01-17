Walters, Guevara win gold at USA meets

T&T’s Ruebin Walters of the University of Alabama (UAB) raced to gold in the men’s 60m hurdles at the UAB Blazer Invite at the Birmingham Crossplex Arena, Birmingham, Alabama in the United States on Friday.

Walters, a senior student/athlete, clocked 7.76 seconds to ease to victory after advancing to the final with the fastest qualifying time of 7.83.

Also winning a medal at the meet was field specialist Portious Warren, who copped silver in women’s shot put event. Her best attempt came in her final heave, measuring 15.71 metres.

She also had throws of 14.43m in her first try, fouled both the second and third attempts before tossing the object 14.87m in the fourth attempt and went further on her fifth toss, reaching 15.00m before getting to the mark which placed her second.

Mauricia Prieto also of Alabama just missed out on a medal in the women’s 300m, placing fourth in a time of 39.42 in the timed final. Semoy Hackett also competed in the event and she won her section in 39.59 but was seventh overall.

Reyare Thomas was second in heat three in the women’s 60m dash while Sarah Wollaston, a freshman at the University of Central Florida (UCF) was third in heat five.

Thomas crossed in 7.60 and Wollaston in 7.71 to respectively place 12th and 17th overall. Neither were quick enough to reach the final as only the eight fastest times advanced.Also on the weekend at the

Commodore Invitational in Vanderbilt-Multipurpose Facility in Nashville, Tennessee, Asa Guevara sealed gold in the men’s 200m final and bagged two bronze in the 400m and the 4x400m.

The University of Texas junior won the first event in 21.73 in a time finals then clocked 47.87 in the one-lap race before partnering with his UTEP teammates to cross in 3:16.88.

On Saturday at the Texas Tech Corky Classic in Lubbock, Texas, Louisiana State University (LSU) junior Zakiya Denoon picked up two medals. She bagged a bronze in the women’s 200m dash in 23.56 and won silver with her LSU team in the 4x400m relay final in 3:42.14.

Louisiana State University sophomore Akanni Hislop placed fifth in the men’s 200m in 21.59 while his teammate Xavier Mulugata placed 15th in 22.45. Hislop was also part of the LSU 4x400m relay unit that placed sixth in a time of 3:15.71.