HAITI 3, T&T 2: Soca Princesses struggle after taking lead

T&T’s Soca Princesses suffered a 3-2 defeat to Haiti in their opening match in Group A of the Concacaf Under-20 Women’s Championship at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva last night.

Jamaal Shabazz’s girls gave the fans hope with two early goals within the first ten minutes.

Dennecia Prince stormed down the right flank but her attempt to cross was blocked by Napthalie Northern in the fourth minute, but the ball rolled invitingly for her to fire a low left-footer into the far right corner of goalkeeper Kerly Theus for the opener.

Haiti however missed a golden opportunity to equalise when inspirational striker Nerilla Mondesir failed to direct her header on target when she was picked out unmarked from a rightside cross.

Instead the crowd was lifted to its feet when Kedie Johnson skilfully curled the ball past Theus leaping high in the air from a right side corner for the host second goal.

Despite their opening goals, however, the local girls failed to show organisation in both attack and defence, which the visitors enjoyed more on the night. And it was Mondesir who pulled a goal back after tormenting the T&T defence all night long, after she was served a pin-point cross from the right that she headed past goalkeeper Klil Keshwar in the 26th.

Four minutes later, Mondesir had only herself to blame for not equalising. The nippy striker out sprinted the T&T defence before going past Keshwar, but with the goal at her mercy, she lost her footing and failed to turn the ball into an empty net.

But she made amends for her earlier missed chance on the stroke of half-time when she collected unchallenged inside the T&T area before calmly slotting the ball past the on-rushing Keshwar for the equaliser.

After the break Mondesir gave the Haitians the lead for the first time, again using her pace and skill to get past her marker Shadi Cecily Stoute and then skipper Natisha John before blasting past Keshwar in the 54th minute. Keshwar would later keep out other attempts from Roseline Eloissaint and Keshwar in the remaining minutes.

T&T will now turn its attention to its next opponent which is Canada tomorrow.

Meanwhile, action continues today with Jamaica facing Mexico in the opening game at 4pm, while the USA will begin their quest for World Cup qualification against Nicaragua from 6:30pm.

Canada whips Costa Rica 3-1

In the opening game Canada came from a goal down to whip Costa Rica 3-1 courtesy a double from striker Jordyn Huitema.

Costa Rica opened the scoring in the 28th minute from Catalina Estrada who capitalized on the defensive blunder by Ashley Cathro by firing a low rightfooter past Rylee Foster which took them to the half with a 1-0 advantage.

The Canadians equalised soon after the break from a neat build up that sent Huitema galloping through from a lofted through ball in the 48th minute.

In the 53rd minute Huitema’s initial attempt from the spot kick was save but managed to fire in the rebound and then she completed the scoring in the 65th. Fabiana Solano scored for Costa Rica in the 57th.

