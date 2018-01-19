Lee, Matabadal take top honours at BC Open

Wan Ju Lee and Karina Matabadal produced commanding performances on the second and final day of the BC Open to take the top prizes, as this year’s golf season got underway at Brechin Castle Golf Course, Couva.

Lee shot a final day 74 to complete a six-shot victory over defending champion Arjoon Samlal (152) and Angard Sonnilal (152) in the first tournament of the T&T Golf Association (TTGA) calendar.

The Coker College student is on holiday in T&T and sharpened up for an upcoming match in the Spring Kick-Off Intercollegiate at Orange Park, Florida, with a dominant victory on Sunday.

Lee, who was born in South Korea, has represented T&T in junior and senior golf.

Matabadal produced a thrilling come-from-behind victory to reclaim the women’s title she lost to Serena McKenzie last year.

The T&T junior and senior golfer recovered from a five-shot deficit to win the title with a final day 79.

She pipped fellow T&T junior players Sarah Ramphal and McKenzie, who both finished on 167 strokes, by a single shot to claim the first major women’s crown of the year.

The Men’s first Flight was a thrilling affair with Kumar Ramcharan (166) holding off a furious charge from Tommy Smith (165) to win by a stroke.

Asa Roopchand, son of former national women’s player Violet Roopchand, also fell two shots short in third place.In the men’s second Flight, retiree Mano Kissoon (175) strolled to a five-shot victory, finishing

ahead of Amral Ali (180) and Pooran Singh (184).

RESULTS

Men’s Championship Flight

1. Wan Ju Lee 146

2. Arjoon Samlal 152

3. Angard Sonnilal 152

Men’s 1st Flight

1. Kumar Ramcharan 164

2. Tommy Smith 165

3. Asa Roopchand 166

Men’s 2nd Flight

1. Mano Kissoon 175

2. Amral Ali 180

3. Pooran Singh 184

Women’s Division

1. Karina Matabadal 166

2. Sarah Ramphal 167

3. Serena McKenzie 167