Regional boxing camp to aid development

A comprehensive live-in boxing camp designed to take local boxers to the Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan 2020 and other international events, has been put in place and the T&T Boxing Association wants government and corporate T&T to pledge their support.

The TTBA, being led by Cecil Forde said the year promises to be a very hectic one in sports, due specifically to the downturn in the economy, but he believes a holistic development programme that includes the camp is necessary to create a cadre of boxers that will achieve podium finishes at major international events this year and in the future.

The camp is scheduled to take place from January 21 to March 6 at the David Bed and Breakfast Resort, at 268 Albert Street Salybia, Toco, which will also cater for fighters from the Caribbean islands ravaged by hurricanes last year. The camp, being facilitated by ex TT boxer David Joseph, is being used to prepare fighters for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Qualifiers in Tijuana Mexico, March 9- 20.

The association is also consideration interests from other countries to join the camp, such as Barbados, Guyana, Grenada and St Lucia.

Forde in a release yesterday said their main challenge is sourcing the necessary food stuff for the camp, saying proper nutritional diet is essential for the athletes in their preparation for high performance events.

“The TTBA has sent out numerous requests to major distributors, the private sector and the public at large asking for donations and sponsorships for basic food items for the camp, as we want to provide three meals daily for the next six weeks for 25 - 30 athletes, with special dietary requirements. We are kindly appealing to one and all for any assistance that can be given towards the camp” Forde pleaded.

He said over the years his boxers were fortunate to attend camps in Cuba and the Dominican Republic, as attempts to have a permanent camp locally never materialized.

“In today’s world, physical and mental conditioning is essential in producing world class athletes. In camp coaches are able to monitor their athletes’ physical condition, diet and readiness for competition.”

Forde said his association has, for many years, attempted to locate a suitable facility and venue to hold camps, but believes he has now found one. He noted it is also suitable that the facility is owned by someone who shares a similar desire to see development in the sport in T&T.

Joseph has agreed to partner with the T&TBA to give back to the country.

The camp will comprise 15 boxers and three coaches.