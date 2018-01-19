T&T athletes seek to bring honours

No! It is not about the fetes which we will attend. Neither will it be a Sunday sweat with the old boys in the nearest park.

Maybe I am just heavily committed to the progress in our lives when our athletes compete and are successful at International Events.

As I sat to put my thoughts together for this article, I could not help to throw my mind to our Cycling foursome who are about to face the starter in a world cycling competition.

Throwing my mind back to many years ago when our national athletes attending events like the Olympics, the Panam and Commonwealth Games, sat at the breakfast table with names like Roger Gibbon, Ian Atherley, Gene Samuel, and the late Leslie King.

The silence was deafening and bits of nervousness exposed itselfeither through unusual reactions or surprising moments of outward intensity, knowing that a few hours closer to the cycling events for which they have trained extensively.

Wishing them good luck had varying reactions, each exposing their inner thoughts and desired actions which they were about to face.

Our women’s under-20 Football team and four outstanding cyclists will be faced with similar situations.

And, don forget we have the T&T Marathon where many of our seasoned campaigners will go searching for glory over a gruelling 26.2 miles journey.

Their excellence and ultimate success were demonstrated by those few hours where a plan for every inch of their events was foremost in their minds.

My friend Hasely Crawford and Charlie Joseph would elate with confidence as to what they are preparing to do when the whistle blows for the start of their events.

That was nothing strange with the athletes in the good old days whose dedication to whatever opportunities were afforded them, demanded their best effort for the benefit of the joy which the countries fans will be proud.

Our Girls have been preparing for their three-match series against Costa Rica, Canada, and Haiti, and we shall only find out the value of their inner thoughts by their actions. Because they lack the previous environment of a tournament of this magnitude, nervousness, butterflies in the stomach, and hopefully determination, will support their “on the field” instructions from their coaching staff especially in the department of playing collectively in order to gain their best effort.

Our cyclists will surely be as tense as is possible, and the numerous areas for attention towards their opponents, the “stop watch,” those dimensional curves around the periphery of the classical venue of a cycling velodrome, must come together within a short space of time.

This is why our people must identify firmly as their “twelfth” person (football), and appreciate the extent of the contributions by our cyclists.

I have the deep feeling that the present foursome may have improved their speed and strategy because of the use they have made in our new Velodrome.

I honestly wish these athletes have been exposed to communications with the former stars who had been previously down those roads. They may find enormous benefits which can be derived from appropriate experiences gained by listening to voices such as Gally Cummings, Steve David, Russell Latapy and others who have worn those uniforms in the past.

Our country is now faced with a challenge to support unselfishly and show the world the love we have for our sport and country.