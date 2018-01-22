Inaugural Women T20 League under Lights

Despite not receiving the necessary support from the state to bid for ICC Women T20 World Cup matches in November 2018, the region’s most organised women cricket structure will feature for the first time a T20 league under lights for both the premiership and championship divisions.

This year the annual 50 overs and 30 overs competitions bowled off yesterday at venues throughout the country. The T20 league will be played on Wednesday night starting at 6:30pm. The mid-week T20 competition offers several benefits:

• It provides an opportunity for players to present themselves for selection for the 2nd edition of the T20 Franchise competition in May. There will be a minimum of 10 games and a maximum of 13.

• It will also provide good preparation for players vying for selection for both the national senior team to participate in the regional tournament schedule for June and the Under 19 players who be playing in the annual Invitation competition against teams from the region.

• Provide clubs an opportunity to attract various forms of support from businesses.

• Women clubs who struggle for grounds with men teams can forge a working relation with male teams to use their facilities. Some of the venues will include UWI SPEC, Munroe Road, Pierre Road, Endeavour, Squadron and Inshan Ali Park, Preysal.

• It will provide an opportunity for members of communities where matches are played to support the women’s game.

• It will test the fitness levels of the players as players will have their respective 50 and 30 overs matches on Sunday and then their mid-week T20 matches.

• All the leagues will be completed by mid-April so those players who have to sit various examinations will not be affected.

Wednesday 24th January starting at 6:30pm

PREMIERSHIP

Hibiscus Ladies vs Players at Squadron

Technocrats vs Preysal Phoenix at Pierre Road

Moosai Sports vs Cricket Lovers at Munroe Road

Championship

UWI vs Achievers at UWI SPEC

Cricket Divas vs JFK at Endeavour

The cricketing community and new supporters are encouraged to embrace the women’s game. The T&T women cricketers have been standing tall in the region compared to their male counterparts. It’s a good opportunity for primary and secondary girls and women in general to get involved in club cricket. Their involvement does not have to be directly in the playing of cricket, it can also take the form of scorers, administration, becoming umpires and coaches.

