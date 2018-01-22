Mohammed’s fight not good enough

GEORGETOWN—Jason Mohammed completed his seventh first class hundred but there was little joy for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force as Guyana Jaguars needed a mere 45 deliveries to pull off an innings and 81-run win in their final round match yesterday.

Resuming the final day at the National Stadium on 282 for eight still requiring a further 123 runs to avoid an innings defeat, Red Force were dismissed for 324, with Mohammed finishing unbeaten on 103.

All told, he faced 210 balls in nearly 4-1/4 hours at the crease, and counted 16 fours.

On 92 at the start, Mohammed received great support from Bryan Charles (15) en route to three figures, as the pair put on 30 for the ninth wicket.

Charles finally perished, bowled by left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul in the seventh over of the morning and Anderson Phillip followed in the next over, lbw to seamer Keemo Paul for 11.

Permaul (3-73) and Paul (3-118) finished with three wickets apiece while pacer Sherfane Rutherford (2-21) and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (2-73) were not required in the limited play on Sunday.

The wicket for Permaul meant he ended the season with 50 while Paul took his tally for the campaign to 45.

Meanwhile, the defeat was the fourth on the trot for Red Force while Jaguars racked up their seventh win in 10 matches, to end the season unbeaten.

Pride beats Scorpions by 216 runs

BRIDGETOWN—Barbados Pride defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 216 runs on the last day of their final round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at Kensington Oval yesterday.

SCORES:

PRIDE 427 (Shamarh Brooks 166, Shayne Moseley 79, Jonathan Carter 36, Dominic Drakes 33, Kraigg Brathwaite 32; Derval Green 2-50, John Campbell 2-62, Christopher Lamont 2-70, Nikita Miller 2-83) and 169 without loss (Shayne Moseley 100 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 58 not out)

SCORPIONS 247 (Chadwick Walton 72, Rovman Powell 43, Jermaine Blackwood 39, Nikita Miller 27; Jomel Warrican 3-34, Roston Chase 2-34, Justin Greaves 2-36) and 133 (John Campbell 28, Jermaine Blackwood 21; Keon Harding 5-66, Dominic Drakes 2-11, Justin Greaves 2-11)

(CMC

SCOREBOARD

JAGUARS vs RED FORCE

RED FORCE 1st Innings 135

JAGUARS 1st Innings 540-9 decl.

RED FORCE 2nd Innings

(overnight 282 for 8)

A Jangoo c Johnson b Motie .........16

J Solozano b Permaul .....................16

T Webster c Rutherford b Paul ......77

J Mohammed not out ...................103

D Ramdin c & b Rutherford ...........47

Y Cariah lbw b Motie ..........................0

S Katwaroo lbw b Rutherford ..........0

Imran Khan b Paul ...........................17

D St Clair lbw b Permaul ...................2

B Charles b Permaul ........................15

A Phillip b Paul .................................11

Extras (b5, lb2, w3, nb10) 20

TOTAL (all out, 88.5 overs).....324

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-43, 3-127, 4-244, 5-245, 6-246, 7-269, 8-282,

9-312, 10-324.

Bowling: Paul 19.5-4-118-3, Reifer 7-1-32-0, Motie 24-5-73-2, Permaul 29-9-73-3, Rutherford 9-2-21-2.

Result: Jaguars won by an innings and 81 runs

Umpires: D Butler, S Crawford