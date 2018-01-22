T&T’s Warwick, Ramdial off to USA

Local youth basketballers Ty Warwick of Spartans TT and Carrisa Ramdial of Club Enterprise were chosen to attend a week-long training session in Washington, USA in May.

This after the two 11-year-old girls were chosen following a two-day clinic hosted by the Ubuntu Girls Basketball Academy of Washington, DC Metro Area, which is headed by coach Solomon Comissiong and assistant coach Everett Deanes.

The coaches executed on the first phase of their agreement with local club Spartans TT. Both clubs signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in September, which is set for a one year period to develop and promote girls’ basketball in T&T.

Last Monday and Wednesday, some 25 young girls between the ages of eight to 14, from different clubs across the country, came out to the Jean Pierre Complex in Port-of-Spain to experience the game of basketball through the coaching of Solomon and Deanes. The US coaches were joined by local coaches and senior national basketballers Alicia Cumberbatch and Allyson Young, who assisted the coaches with putting the young basketballers through a series of drills over the two-day clinic.

“It’s my pleasure to be here in T&T to run this clinic alongside Spartans TT Sports Club. When club director, Garvin Warwick reached out to me regarding forming this relationship, I didn’t think twice about it. These kids have great athletic ability and if we can help to harness it, then were are here to help. It’s about giving young ladies the opportunity to learn new skills as well as giving them the opportunity to join our club team Ubuntu Girls to give them exposure to the best in their age group, back home in Washington,” said coach Comissiong.