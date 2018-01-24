Carter helps USC win

T&T Olympic swimmer Dylan Carter picked up two wins and a second place finish in helping his seventh ranked University of Southern Californina Trojans to victory over visiting Wisconsin University on January 15 at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center, USA.

A three-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Swimming champion, the 21-year-old Carter’s first win came as part of the USC ‘A’ men’s 200 yard freestyle relay quartet which also comprised Carsten Vissering, Santo Condorelli and Ralf Tribuntsov for a winning time of one minute, 28.01 seconds.

Second was USC ‘B’ in 1:29.26 minutes while Wisconsin ‘A’ took third in 1:31.03 minutes.

A multiple Carifta Swimming Championship, and Central American and Caribbean Swimming Natacion (CCCAN) champion, Carter then got silver in the 100 yards freestyle in 47.76 seconds behind team-mate Robert Glinta (47.64) while Patrick Mulcare, also of USC was third in 48.32.

And in the 100 yard freestyle, Carter who won gold and silver at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China took gold in 44.63 seconds followed by schoolmate Justin Nguyen (44.85) and Wisconsin’s Ryan Stack (45.22).

Next up for Carter and his team-mates is a dual-meet versus Californa University of Friday February 2 followed by Stanford University a day later.