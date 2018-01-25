CEO has no problems with CWI’s decision

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), Suruj Ragoonath says he has no problems with Cricket West Indies (CWI) decision not to allow a replacement for Darren Bravo if he had been selected and left the Regional Super50 after eight games.

Bravo was denied selection on the T&T Red Force team because CWI could not allow a replacement for him, if he had left to go and play in the Pakistan Super League (PCL). Sunil Narine was selected although he will be going to the PSL after eight matches. Ragoonath explained, “Sunil Narine communicated to us that he will be interested in playing, but will leave at the semi-final stages. When we realised that he was not going to be replaced, the selectors said that they could have taken a chance not having the off-spinner if we reached the semis and finals. It meant that the squad would have been down to 13, which is manageable because this is what you have for the PCL.

“When Bravo’s situation came up I took a personal interest in the matter and communicated with CWI. When the request was denied, it meant that we would have been down to 12 if Bravo was selected and allowed to leave. This was not going to work well in any team dynamic. The selectors decided that given the depth in the batting it would have served us better having Narine the bowler.”

CWI regulations allow for players to be replaced only if there is an injury or the player is called up to West Indies duties. Ragoonath continued, “I am okay with the West Indies Board’s position on this matter because they have their regulations in place and it is clear for everyone to see.”

Ragoonath also explained why Bravo was not selected for the last round of the PCL. “In December he said on a radio programme that he would be available for the last three rounds. When we contacted him he said he will make himself available for the last game. Given the fact that we were already at the bottom, the selectors thought that it was better to stick with the players they invested in for the season and the players who would be available to play for us next season.”