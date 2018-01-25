Leading Lady goes for Turf Championship

The John O’Brien trained filly Leading Leading which won the final two legs of local racing’s ‘Triple Crown’ including the Trinidad Derby, will attempt to win her first start on the Turf course at Santa Rosa Park, Arima when she goes to post for the Caribbean Turf Championship over 1,800 metres on the turf track on Saturday.

The feature for West Indies bred four-year-olds and over horses carries a purse of $60,000.

Eight horses have taken entry for the event with Leading Lady leading and Wilmer Galviz the charge for O’Brien who has three entered with Blind Date which will be ridden by Ronald Ali and Rocket Wheels which will be partnered by Ri Hernandez.

However, the horse which could upset the apple-cart is the Michael Carew trained Magical Victory which is versatile on both urf and on the main track.

Derron Khelawan is booked to ride but he will have to give five kilos to Leading Lady.

A total of 80 horses have been entered for the Arima Race Club— Day three seven race presentation.

Post time for the first event is 1:30pm Here are the declared runners, riders and weight for Saturday’s seven-race card.