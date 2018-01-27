Guillen calls for answer after Red Force showing

The selectors and management of the T&T Red Force team have a lot to answer for, concerning the T&T Red Force’s dismal performances in the just concluded Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel PCL cricket series.

T&T Red Force started well and at one point and was second in the standings before a string of defeats which left them at the bottom of the pack for the first time in the four-year history of the PCL. One of the more successful managers on the domestic scene Jeffrey Guillen who manages Queen’s Park said, “Every year, the president of the T&T Cricket Board, Azim Bassarath calls for an enquiry and then shuffles the same players. I am eagerly awaiting to hear what he is going to say this time around.”

Guillen who is also a director on SPORTT said, “I think that the selectors and the management have a lot to answer because the best players were not selected to play for the country. I think the selection process needs to be looked at as we went wrong in this regard. I think they went wrong in terms of the structure used to see players eligible for selection. The trial matches that were held to me were of no use.

The selectors need to look at this while analysing who got to play in the country. We’re paying players now and their performances are worst. I wonder where has all the professionalism in the cricket gone. We need better players playing for the Red Force. Back in the days of Deryck Murray, Charlie Davis, Bryan Davis and Bernard Julien, they made no money playing for their country, yet they were thoroughly professional and went out there and gave of their best for their country.”

Guillen added he is awaiting word on what is the next move by the board in dealing with the poor performances. “As a spectator I am totally dissatisfied with this team and I think that they seriously needs to look at the selection panel.”

Mohammed top ‘Inductee’ at KRCA

West Indies Under-15 player Tariq Mohammed was the top inductee at the Kumar Rampat Coaching Academy (KRCA) awards function held last Saturday in California, Couva.

The right-handed batsman who has dominated his age group on the domestic scene said he became a cricketer after working with Rampat and his son Krishan at the KRCA. According to Mohammed,”When I came here I had a lot of work to do on my game and the guidance I got made me successful. Training here is really different and takes you the the next level in your game. I am very grateful for the work that the coaches has put in with me and look forward to continuing my cricket education here.”

Kumar Rampat speaking at the function said,”2017 was a year in which the KRCA realized an average of twenty inductees who became proud ambassadors for our country when they were selected to represent

T&T in the various age-group teams and where another twenty or so represented their respective zones in the local U-15; U-17 and U-19 tournaments.

“Five of our inductees were selected on the national Under-19 team while another five made the national under- 17. Not to be outdone, six KRCA inductees in the U-I5 age category gained selections on the national U-15 team. Of the five nationals selected on the West Indies under- 19 which toured South Africa last year, two selectees are from here. Even more astounding, is the fact that of the four nationals selected on the West Indies Under-16 team which toured England in June/July 2017, all four are from this Academy.

“Another twenty-plus youngsters gained selection on their respective zonal age group teams and when a Secondary Schools Cricket League’s under-16 representative team toured England in July/August last year, four KRCA inductees were on that team.

In the national primary schools cricket tournament of 2017, two of our inductees stand out prominently. With achievements like these, one can only conclude that our institution is first and foremost in the production chain of young and budding cricketers. This is verily a prolific record of achievements.”

Also in the audience at the lavish function which counted about 400 guests were Azim Bassarath president of the TTCB, member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh and councillor Gangaram Gopaul.

NSL invests $.1M in

T20 cricket

The Nationwide Sports League promoters and event coordinators of the NSL T20 Night cricket competition will be pumping in over $100,000 in the 2018 NSL T20 Cricket Competitions.

This year the Competition will be held in two divisions, the Premier Division for the Top 16 Clubs and the Championship Division for the up and coming clubs.The Premier Division will be offering a first prize of $30,000, challenge trophy, replica and 15 gold medals. Second place will take away $15,000. In the Championship Division , the 1st Prize Winners will receive $ 20,000 and 2nd place $10,000.

Terry Gangoo, chairman of the NSL T20 competitions explained that there was a dire need to streamline the competitions this way as it offers the opportunity for the up and coming clubs to have an equal opportunity to play amongst their peers and to be a part of the winnings being offered in the Championship Division.

He said that the Premier Division is catering for the stronger teams and players who has the resources financially and can showcase their talent in the most exciting art form of cricket this being the T20 Format.

He said that in the Premier Division, each team will be allowed to Register one TTCB player who can come from the National Cricket League in order to showcase their talent and bring more excitement in this Division as the communities will come to see their National Cricket heroes.

Lincoln Persad, president of the NSL indicated that the Nationwide Sports League will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary and will be using the NSL T20 Cricket Platform to launch it’s celebrations with the opening Premier League match involving the 2017 Champions Spoilers Cricket Club against Metronomes Cricket Club and that of a Championship Division Match at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Marabella.

He said that the NSL has a lot to celebrate as they are the pioneers of sports marketing as the NSL was the first to play Minor League cricket under lights with coloured clothing in T&T in the early 90’s , brought exclusive branding and marketing of cricket wear and equipment to cricket and other sports and set the benchmark for the biggest prizes in sport in T&T not only in hardball cricket, but that in National All-Fours, National Windball Cricket and Minor League Football.”

The 2018 Competition is open to all clubs and players and any Club wishing to participate can contact Terry Gangoo ( 740-1128) R. Nagessar (757-8563) and Shaffieth Mohammed ( 333-5597).