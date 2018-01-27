Paradise Lake definitely worth a dip

Paradise Lake is worth chancing against two better-fancied, more profiled, three -year-olds in an intriguing fourteen-runner Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today with three places available, in a field which obviously contains a clutch of non-entities, we’re hoping Ed Walker’s charge will inititiate a good-priced each-way double.

Sir Michael Stoute-trained Paradise Lake for two seasons, just failing by a neck to gain ‘winning brackets’ over a mile at Windsor in October, despite achieving a ‘career-best’ time-handicap mark at the fifth attempt.

This Siyouni four-year-old is now a gelding and finished runner-up to our selection, Swiss Vinnare, over eight furlongs on this track thirty days ago; whether Walker was satisified is not known, punters weren’t because Paradise Lake went to post an odds-on favourite!

Significantly Adam Kirby replaces Liam Keniry for this drop in distance; ‘Kirbs’ will definitely be positive and Paradise Lake is likely to be tracked closely by John Gosden-trained Daltrey and Carouse, returning from a 130-day(s) absence. Fitness wont an issue, Andrew Balding never sends one out ‘needing’ it.

None is drawn wide and this promises to most interesting and informative with three respected, experienced, jockeys pitting their wits on similarly-rated mounts.

Baldings’ Pilgrim Soul is our ‘second leg’ in the eight-runner Maiden Stakes over twelve furlongs of Kempton ‘poly’ tonight; this Yeats filly is advantaged with a 5lbs fillies’ allowance which, over such a distamce, equates to about three lengths.

Given Pilgrim Soul was nigh on put out of the race, when hampered ‘early doors’ over a mile and a quarter of Wolverhampton tapeta twenty-four days ago, this represents a splendid opportunity to make it third time lucky; we certainly don’t expect three newcomers to figure prominently in a marathon!

Process of elimination points to Pilgrim Soul and half an hour later Jan’s Joy should be firmly ‘on the premises’ against seven rivals in a 3-y-o handicap over six furlongs, mount of experienced 3lbs apprentice,

Aaron Jones.

Progressive Jan’s Joy faces a task well within limited capabilities and at this time of year it often pays to support fillies.