‘Potter’ to go one better

Montague shouldn’t be extended to beat five rivals in a Claiming Stakes over six furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta today; doubt whether Jamie Osborne’s owners will get £14000 if this Poet’s Voice colt gets back on the winning trail. There are much better value propositions around, for less than half the price.

There’s no doubt Montague has been disappointing, last of five in his last two races, but that recent ‘lapse’ was in a competitive handicap won by Count Otto from Helvetian; 300 yards out the quintet was nigh on a bunch.

Many of my own successful purchases from sellers and claimers were based on common sense; providing they shaped well, and Montague did twelve days ago, mine was to reason about all things that led owners to ‘get rid!’

Often a niggling problem in the back surfaced, they might need to be gelded, a virus could have layed on for a considerable time, too expensive to keep, etc, and we bought some real ‘beauts’ that went on to rock the bookies.

Providing they finished a creditable second or third my cheque was submitted and it ended up with considerable hatred to the point where one packed in ‘trading’ because of threats!

Pointless trolling through this opposition because course winner Montague will win if replicating his last time out Lingfield polytrack effort; I’ll bet on it!

Earlier over the same course and distance Mr Potter has an obvious chance in division two of the Amateur Riders’ Handicap under experienced Paul Millman.

Only six days ago Mr Potter just failed by a length to land a fast-run handicap won by Dubai Waves at Chelmsford, where Rae Guest’s charge looked home and dry entering the closing stages; this drop back in distance makes sense.

Abe Lincoln looks a ‘steal’ in the five-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs but progressive recent course and distance winner, Maximus Thrax, is even more guaranteed to fill one of two places and justifies an eachway bet; others are useless by comparison.

Keep playing the daily patent each-way.