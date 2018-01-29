Bravo fires back at Dave Cameron

Following threatening comments from Dave Cameron, president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) on TVJ on Thursday that T&T’s Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard, together with Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell, may never play for the regional side again, former one-day captain Dwayne Brave has responded. Yesterday, on I95.5FM, Dwayne Bravo, the elder brother of Darren Bravo, speaking with sports commentator Andre Errol Baptiste stated clearly, “I still want to play for the West Indies and never said otherwise. Once I am fit, that has not changed.”

Bravo, who was axed from the captaincy of the West Indies one-day team, despite having a 48 per cent winning record as compared to Darren Sammy, 36 per cent, Chris Gayle, 33 per cent and Jason Holder, 25 per cent says, “West Indies cricket was going in a certain direction, when I took over the captaincy, we changed the formation of the squad getting more specialist in the positions. Now we have not won a one-day series since I have been removed. It hurts, it really hurts.”

Bravo who has 199 wickets, the third in the West Indies oneday bowling rankings to Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, believes that change is needed if West Indies cricket is to be saved, “At the moment the future is not bright for West Indies cricket and I fear for those youngsters coming up now, the current administrators have been there too long, and we need new ideas. Imagine they got rid of the best coach (Phil Simmons), that the West Indies have ever had, the coach that every player was willing to play for, and give their all but because he stood up to Dave Cameron and the Board.”

Bravo is hoping that Caricom can assist, “I know that Caricom has been making a number of attempts to get involve, particularly Dr Keith Rowley (Prime Minister of T&T), Dr Keith Mitchell (Prime Minister of Grenada) and Dr Ralph Gonsalves (Prime Minister of St Vincent), but they are having it tough, we really have to hope that Caricom can get more involved, but they have been talking to the Board and they’re still doing what they want,” he said.

“Dave Cameron, is a bully, if you oppose him, he clicks his nails and you are gone. Courtney Browne told me recently in an heated discussion, that I am poison, that I need to get out of West Indies cricket. That I am not good for the youngsters, so from that I am clearly made to understand the thinking of the selectors,” Bravo revealed.

Bravo speaking from Australia where he’s playing for Melbourne Renegades in the “Big Bash” said, “Imagine we’re now hearing that we turn our back on West Indies cricket, but no one called and offered any of the players they are referring too, any white ball contracts, we are all earning our living this way, and they are therefore saying, you are top player, so please come and play for the West Indies and we will pay you around US$500 to US $600 a match, and give up your $120,000 or so contracts, but you are not on any retainer, so there is no guarantee that you will play or be selected, at least some sort of discussion on that.”

In a related matter, it is noticeable that both Carlos Braithwaite and Elvin Lewis were offered white ball contracts to ensure they are not in the Pakistan Super league in February 2018.

Bravo pointed to the time lines about how events unfolded,” We signed our contracts with the Pakistan Super League in November, after not getting any full-time contracts from West Indies and in fact, the Board gave us the No Objection Certificates (NOC) in November to get the contracts, so they already knew we had signed these contracts since then, so how can they come in January 2018 and say these things.”

“How many of you can recall, that in 2015, both Kieron (Pollard) and I were dropped from the then World Cup team and it was stated by the board at the time, that they were moving in a different direction, now all of a sudden, West Indies are in danger of missing the World Cup and they are reversing what they previously said, it’s not what nobody told us. I hope they’re not trying to use the players as a reason if things go badly in the qualifiers,” said Bravo.