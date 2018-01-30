Evin: I choose Windies

PowerGen batsman Evin Lewis says that his dream was always to play for the Windies and as a result he has decided to choose Windies before franchise cricket.

The powerful left-hander who has become hot property in the world of T20 cricket, will be missing the Pakistan Super League, to play for the West Indies at the ICC World Cup qualifiers which begins in March. He gave up an opportunity to play in the PSL because he wanted to play for his country.

Speaking to Guardian Media yesterday he said, "Not sure how T20 cricket leagues and Windies cricket will clash in the future but my dream was to play for the Windies and I am happy to be in the team.

"I was offered a contract to play in the PSL and I turned it down because I wanted to play for the West Indies. I am looking forward to working hard and doing well for the team."

The Windies will enter into the 10-team qualification looking to dominate, as the two top teams move into the mainstream World Cup in 2019 in England.

Lewis over the weekend also picked up his first Indian Premier League (IPL) contract and will line up for the Mumbai Indians in the 2018 event. He said this was always something he was looking forward too. "I feel really great about picking up my first IPL contract and I am looking forward to playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and alongside my fellow countryman Keiron Pollard.

Lewis was picked up on the second day of the IPL draft and this caused him some anxious moments. "Well after the first day when I wasn't picked up I felt a bit nervous but on the second day when my name came up, I saw two teams bidding for me and this made me feel a lot better. In the end Mumbai bought me and I am very happy to be playing with a team that has won the IPL on three occasions."

Generally a fast scoring left handed batsman, Lewis is the third batsman to score two Twenty20 International centuries. Lewis made his first-class debut for the T&T national team in March 2012. He had earlier represented the West Indies under-19s at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. Lewis's senior debut for the West Indies came in March 2016, in a Twenty20 International against Afghanistan. His One Day International (ODI) debut came later in the year, against Pakistan.