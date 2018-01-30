Khan delivers, but batsmen struggle

Love Rat has out-of-form Dichato to beat in a seven-runner Novice Stakes over a mile of Southwell fibresand, Scott Dixon’s charge, trained locally, has raced both times on the ‘deep stuff’ which affords him a tremendous advantage.

Tom Eaves partnered Love Rat when he made a useful debut over seven furlongs in December, he nigh on replicated the time-handicap mark twenty-five days later over an extra furlong, mount of Kieren O’Neill. He’s booked again!

Once-raced Simon Crisford- trained, Bobby K, will surely improve and Bright Saffron, from the burgeoning George Scott yard, has a similar profile but Dichato is my only concern; Gosden wouldn’t ‘palm off’ a dud to a neighbouring Newmarket trainer and you can bet Stuart Williams will get it right, one day!

Recent course and distance winner, Angel Palanas, will be difficult to peg back in the thirteen- runner ‘aged’ sprint handicap over six furlongs; Karl Burke’s charge waltzed home by six lengths under 7lbs apprentice, Russell Harris, three weeks ago, which made it nineteeth time lucky.

On the time-figures Angel Palanas comes put joint ‘best-in’ with Cross Fire, before considering the full allowance.

Cross Fire is drawn thirteen, nigh on the golf course!

Plenty of punters will be wary of Angel Palanas, upped 10lbs by the BHA handicapping system, but weight is never a bother when assessing bang in-form sprinters; a solid each-way bet.

Caledonian Gold is worth chancing for a nine-runner ‘aged’ handicap over eight furlongs, judged on her recent sixth (of 13!) over seven furlongs of this Nottinghamshire circuit when drawn widest.

Will Caledonian Gold stay this extra distance, will she need to?

Opposition is extremely moderate and my selection is drawn one!