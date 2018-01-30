Leaders Hillview battles Benedicts today

Defending champions Hillview College will meet newcomers St. Benedicts College today as matches in the 2018 PowerGen Secondary Schools tournament takes place across Trinidad.

Hillview won their opening game against Presentation College and will be looking to give a rough initiation to Benedicts from La Romaine. St. Benedicts gave a good account of themselves in their opening match against Naparima College but went under by five wickets in Barrackpore.

Naps will be looking to continue their winning ways when they clash with Barrackpore West Secondary at Barrackpore. In other matches, Presentation College Chaguanas will compete against Signal Hill Secondary School at Presentation and Carapichaima East Secondary battles Fatima College at Carapichaima, In the opening round the clash between Signal Hill and Fatima carded for Bon Accord in Tobago was abandoned due to a wet outfield.

Action will also take place today in the North and South Championships.

LATEST STANDINGS

PREMIERSHIP

Teams M PTS

Hillview 1 18

Naparima 1 17

Caraps 1 17

Barrackpore 1 17

Presentation 1 5

St. Benedicts 1 3

Fatima - to be decided

Signal Hill - to be decided

NORTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Teams M PTS

Manzanilla Secondary 1 20

Vishnu Boys Hindu College 1 17

St. Mary’s College 1 15

El Dorado East Secondary 1 8

Barataria South Secondary 1 7

Queen’s Royal College 1 4

Toco Secondary 1 4

Trinity College East 1 0

SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Teams M PTS

ASJA Boys’ College, S/Do 1 19

ASJA Boys’ College Charlieville 1 18

Presentation College, S/Do 1 17

Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 1 17

Couva East Secondary 1 4

Princes Town West Secondary 1 4

St. Stephens College 1 4

Cowen Hamilton Secondary 1 4

TODAY’S MATCHES

PREMIERSHIP

Barrackpore West Secondary vs Naparima Boys’ College—Barrackpore

Hillview College vs St. Benedict’s College—Hillview

Presentation College vs Signal Hill Secondary School—Presentation

Carapichaima East Secondary vs Fatima College—Carapichaima

NORTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Eldorado East Secondary vs Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College—El Dorado

Queen’s Royal College vs Manzanilla High School—QRC

Trinity College East vs Toco Secondary School—Trincity

Barataria South Secondary vs St. Mary’s College—Barataria

SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP

ASJA Boys’ College S/F’do vs St. Stephens College—ASJA S/Do

ASJA Boys’ college Char’ville vs Shiva Boys Hindu College—Charlieville

Couva East Secondary School vs Cowen Hamilton Secondary—Couva

Presentation College S/F’do vs Princes Town West Secondary—Presentation