Judge dismisses tennis duo arbitration request

Two of T&T’s most decorated table tennis players have lost a bid to take their dispute over failing to be selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC)’s arbitration tribunal.

Delivering a ruling in the Port-of-Spain High Court yesterday afternoon, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell dismissed the application which was filed by Dexter St Louis and his step daughter Rheann Chung against the T&T Table Tennis Association (TTTTA).

Despite her ruling Donaldson-Honeywell continued an injunction granted against the TTTTA barring it from taking further action on its selections, before the duo’s lawsuit over the issue goes to trial before her on March 5.

In opposing of the arbitration application, the association said that alternative dispute resolution could only be initiated by it under the TTOC’s constitution. Donaldson-Honeywell agreed.

However, the duo have filed a wasted costs application in which they are claiming their legal costs for the entire lawsuit as they contend that the association’s opposition to arbitration was unreasonable.

In furtherance of the application, Donaldson-Honeywell asked the parties to file submissions on the difference in costs between arbitration and litigation and whether the association had referred disputes to the TTOC’s tribunal in the past. The issue will be determine after the trial of the substantive lawsuit.

St Louis, 50, and 33-year-old Chung are questioning the process used by the association to select 19-year-old Aaron Wilson and 21-year-old Yuvraj Dookram to the team and Arun Ramnarine as reserve for the games. The event will be held in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, between April 5 and 15.

They are seeking damages for breach of contract, conspiracy and unlawful interference.

In defence of the lawsuit, the TTTTA is claiming that the duo was informed via email of the selection criteria and chose not to participate.

It is also alleging that they only decided to challenge the process after it was completed.

The TTTTA is also claiming that it had closely followed the TTOC’s guidelines and deadlines in making its selection.

St Louis and Chung are being represented by Mathew Gayle, Sheriza Khan and Dr Emir Crowne, while Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Tacklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon are representing the TTTTA.