‘Kingy’ on a real ‘Player

Craving can lead to panic and disillusionment; let’s hope that is not the case when Simon Crisford’s consistent, hitherto luckless, charge contests a Novice Stakes over ten furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today.

Since making a promising debut over a mile of this Surrey circuit back in September, when apprentice- ridden, Craving has been placed a further three times on Wolverhampton tapeta, achieving a half-decent time-handicap marks.

Stamina isn’t a problem but two ‘super-bred’ newcomers, trained by Mark Johnston and Charlie Appleby could prolong the vexation; Rav Havlin is booked for the first time.

Hopefully Havlin will be instructed to set a strong pace, thus sorting out the wheat from the chaff but class can’t be stifled and until Craving hits the line first Crisford will be on tenterhooks.

Not easy to place these three-year-old maidens and Simon is a dab hand at findng the right opportunities.

My life has been spent finding them for Barry Hills and Robert Armstrong; good men to work for because they had such a solid, professional, approach. Also my own colours were carried to victory more than SIXTY TIMES due to expertise buying, placing and selling.

Reiffa is back to five furlongs in Novice Stakes following a devastating reverse for punters last month when William Haggas’ charge failed to capitalise on a promising course and distance debut; perhaps six was too far at Chelmsford.

Nomorecalls is bound to be ‘on the premises’ under positive Joe Fanning but it really will be a shock if Georgia Cox doesn’t score on Reiffa.

Punters should use Reiffa as a daily patent anchor.

Haggas and John Gosden will be represented in the Novice Stakes over an extended mile of Wolverhampton tapeta tonight; they can never be discounted but twice-raced Glorious Player, mount of Richard Kingscote, should grab one of three places at tidy odds.