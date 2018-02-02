There’s no sport called administration

The comment may not make any sense to some people, especially to those who do not recognise sport in the context of what shows itself on the field of play or the Cycling track or the table tennis centre or any other discipline.

Within the last few days, the total confusion which emanated out of the domestic and regional cricket on and off the field, may well have opened the eyes of all the stakeholders, who hopefully, will admit the incompetence in every area of the sport. Needless to say that West Indies Cricket authorities have literally been forced to relieve their coach and manager messrs. Roddy Estwick and Joel Garner, simultaneous with the absence of the finest cricketers in the region being omitted from the names of the selected ODI squad.

The pain of the non-appearance of people like Kieron Pollard, Darren and Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, and a few others had reached a boiling point over a period of time where disgruntled players and irresponsible administrators were incapable of sitting around a table and exercise their good governance through listening to different sides of the variety of stories, some of which have not made sense over the years.

Suddenly the CWI awoke and without batting an eye, they decided upon finding a way whereby the team can be at its strongest for the tournament. We are all elated by the decision and are now hoping that these decisions are made after any form of vindictiveness and animosity have been removed from their minds. Now we look forward to their next step for a positive and professional manner in which situations similar to these will be dealt with.

With one part of the problem showing signs of a desire to bring stability, we turn to our local Red Force team with its abysmal performances within the past few weeks where the results have been ludicrous.

Unlike some others, I will not jump on the shoulders of the administrators for this one before I take to task the commitment of the selected players and the technocrats who were responsible for the quality of their performances.

It is annoying when coaches and managers are being asked by reporters to give an account of the less than moderate performances.

Why would the leaders come up with comments which relate to the players and their numerous mistakes and the simple errors which international cricketers are not expected to make. We all know that the players did not reach the level which the coaches should have targeted. Yet still the coaches will use that as a reason for their failure. Managers are equally as guilty with their words of defence which sound awful.

Some will refer to the administration as to the failure of the team, but I differ. The game is played on the field. The players have demonstrated their skills to represent this country, even before they came to the coaching staff. There is no excuse from anyone except to admit their incompetence and search for a decision which could produce a route to improving the state of our local cricket.

Yes, the administrators will still be battling for gaining the power to lead, but this time, they must learn the process of delegating authority of qualified personnel in order to bring about stability and progress through the eyes of those who have the knowledge and communication skills to change a dusty picture. We shall await their next move which we hope will bring us on to wonderland and some joy from our national players.