Today’s favourite — Spoke In Yuh Wheel

The unbeaten Glenn Mendez trained United States bred three-year-old Spoke In Yuh Wheel is my confident selection to continue winning under trainer Glenn Mendez and jockey Ricardo Jadoo who celebrated 800 winners last week.

Spoke In Yuh Wheel will be a short-priced favourite to win today’s feature Modified Benchmark Handicap over 1100 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park, in Arima.

The three-year-old son of Violence/Glengarra should remain unbeaten for owners the SIR Stables.

Last time out Spoke In Yuh Wheel whipped Set Sail by 1/2 a length on his debut run and will meet the runner-up at identical weights again. The result should be the same. Mendez is a master and improving his horses and with seven weeks since his introduction to racing I expect that he will improve tremendously in the interim.

On his debut as a juvenile, the thoroughbred was impressive in victory though running green and will improve by ‘Leaps and bounds’ for trainer Mendez. With the stable flying high with a ‘Triple’ last week, Spoke In Yuh Wheel must be highly fancied to make it two wins from two starts in the hands of Ricky Jadoo. However, the speedy John O’Brien trained Pauseforacoors and Wilmer Galviz will not go down without a fight after racing prominently in the Stewards Cup last time out. This horse must go very close.

The in-form Harold Chadee trained filly Set Sail must be respected but with 55 kilos she could be vulnerable to the lightly weighted contenders. Ronald Ali takes the mount and she will again run well. Post time for the first event on today is 12:30pm.