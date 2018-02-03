‘Archer’ to hit the target

Master Archer has raced 11 times, recently a spin over jumps on a desperately soft Towcester surface smacks of desperation for Newmarket trainer, James Fanshawe, who has declared this evergreen four-year-old gelding for a ten-runner Maiden Stakes over 12 furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today, with blinkers!

James is astute when it comes to placing but mega-consistent, hitherto luckless, 79-rated, Master Archer has him baffled; I’m confident it will end with success on this occasion under stable jockey, Daniel Muscutt, who has ridden him just once.

On that occasion Master Archer achieved a half-decent time-handicap mark over a similar distance around Nottingham on a fast surface; good enough to win this time.

Plenty of punters must have had enough of Master Archer, they will definitely prefer Harry Fry-trained Amercian Gigolo, an eye-catching, strong-finishing, head second on his flat-racing debut over this course and distance a fortnight ago, when Give hime Time was two lengths away in third.

American Gigolo is a useful winning hurdler but I’m ruled by the time-handicap which gives him no chance of beating Master Archer which, hopefully, will be ridden positively to sort out the wheat from the chaff.

We’ve got our ‘favourite’ speciality in the form of a ‘ten grand’ six-runner ‘aged’ sprint handicap over five furlongs and reckon our recent winning selection, Red Stripes, could well supplement hard-fought Chelmsford gains, mount of champion all-weather jockey, Luke Morris.

Red Stripes ridden superbly by 7lbs apprentice, Gabriele Malune, last time out, carries 5lbs overweight this time; mine is not to wonder, just reveal my findings based on time analysis.

Probably the prize-money is a factor for trainer Lisa Williamson!