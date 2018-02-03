Spoke In Yuh Wheel snatches on the line

The unbeaten Glenn Mendez trained United States bred three-year-old Spoke In Yuh Wheel came with a well timed run to catch and beat the John O’Brien trained Pauseforacoors in the feature Modified Benchmark Handicap over 1,100 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Sent off as the three to five favourite backers were under pressure when Wilma Galviz and Pauseforacoors skipped three lengths clear on the corner and looked to have the race sewn up.

However, with 200 metres left Spoke in Yuh Wheel kicked into overdrive and quickened up smartly to come a nab Pauseforacors on the line with Desert Dancer back in third.

The three-year-old son of Violence/Glengarra should remain unbeaten for a while for owners the SIR Stables as he looked a massive improver.

However, the star of the day was three-year-old Streaking Far which did just that for trainer Mendez when she galloped home in impressive fashion over 1750 metres in the seventh event. By this performance she will be a big player in the Classic events of 2018.

Training honour fell to John O’Brien who saddled three winners.

Riding honours for the day went to veteran jockey who rode three winners Ricky Jadoo.