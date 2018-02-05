Jack is the lad, Bar none

Jackfinbar has good prospects of supplementing course and distance gains in a nine-runner 3-y-o Novice Stakes over a mile and a quarter of Wolverhampton tapeta tonight, when punters will be confronted with a difficult seven-race ‘twilight’ programme.

Last time Harry Dunlop’s charge, 20/1 chance, was hampered ‘early doors’ and knocked back to last; amazingly the Whipper colt soon recovered and stormed through to grab the spoils for a neck victory under Hector Crouch, whose exploits as an apprentice have been tremendous during the past three years.

His boss, Gary Moore, is rightly proud.

On this occasion Jackfinbar will have his third outing under allweather champion jockey, Luke Morris.

There are one or two quietly- fancied, lightly-raced, types from ‘fashionable’ yards, which are bound to be well-backed and indeed ‘on the premises’, but 80- rated Jackfinbar will be on ‘next time’ lists of serious backers and rates a solid each-way bet with three places.

Morris is also booked for Nampara, one of eight declared for a 3-y-o handicap over five furlongs but a flop ten days ago when running wide entering the righthanded Kempton straight; that ruined all chances.

Going left-handed should suit Nampara better, certainly his time-handicap mark in the previous race over this course and distance, beaten less than two lengths, bears close inspection and Paul d’Arcy must have good reason to book ‘the champ!’

Last weekend we watched Faugheen make another ‘comeback’ in the Irish Champion Hurdle, Willie Mullins’ charge made the running but was collared close home, it was a valiant effort given ground conditions continue to be desperate.

Considering the extremely cold weather surfaces have no chance whatsoever of recovering until we get a prolonged spell of sunshine and warmth, 10-year-old Faugheen put in a fine effort, few were sympathetic to his problem( s) but I’ll be interested to see which race Willie Mullins enters ‘the machine’ for at Cheltenham next month.

Prestbury Park will be in prime condition, could be fast, ideal for Faugheen, winner of the Champion Hurdle two years ago!