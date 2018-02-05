Windies disappoint

The West Indies Under-19 team lead by Emmanuel Stewart had a very disappointing campaign to say the least. Being the defending champions, the fact that they failed to finish in the top-eight wouldn’t have pleased the Caribbean outfit and their supporters. The title defence ended just two games into their campaign as New Zealand and South Africa beat them in convincing fashion. Their quest to salvage something by winning the plate division ended up in smoke with Sri Lanka pipping them to the title in a thriller which saw them came into the tournament as defending champion but faded away to finish tenth.

The sole bright spot was the presence of Alick Athanaze and Keagan Simmons among the top five run-getters of the tournament.

We cannot forget the controversy

In addition, West Indies have once again ignited the spirit-of-cricket debate, when they appealed against South Africa opener Jiveshan Pillay for obstructing the field in their Group A fixture in Mount Maunganui.

Stewart, the West Indies captain and wicketkeeper, made the appeal after Pillay picked up the ball close to off stump, even though it was stationary after rolling off an inside edge. The third umpire Ranmore Martinesz was called in and the decision went in West Indies’ favour after a long wait and a number of replays. The incident occurred in the 17th over of South Africa’s innings, when they were 77 for 2.

Once the decision was referred to the TV umpire, it was going to be difficult to give the batsman not out unless Stewart and West Indies withdrew the appeal. Law 37.4, which deals with ‘returning the ball to a fielder’, states: “Either batsman is out obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder.”

South Africa Under-19 coach Laurence Mahatlane was measured in his reaction during the innings break. “Our take is very simple: we play to the laws of the game and it’s part of the laws,” he said. “It’s happened and hopefully we’ll learn for a long time from it.”

West Indies’ actions in this game are likely to be debated widely, as they were at the 2016 World Cup when their bowler Keemo Paul effected a mankad to dismiss Zimbabwe’s last wicket - Richard Ngarava - to win a must-win group game. They eventually went on to win the tournament. West Indies were in a must-win position against South Africa in this game too, having lost their tournament opener against New Zealand.

In 2016, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop had defended the U-19 side against criticism for the mankad, but he was less supportive of this obstructing-the-field dismissal.

“This is an unfortunate issue,” Bishop, one of the commentators at the game, told Fox Sports. “The batsman isn’t trying to gain an advantage. He is not trying to being unfair. The umpires have done what they need to do. The ball has stopped. It’s not threatening the stumps. I don’t really necessarily feel as if that’s a good law. It could take a re-look. The batsman is not trying to gain an unfair advantage.”

India was the best team

By some distance, India was the best team in the World Cup. Be it in batting, bowling or intensity on the field, India proved to be far superior to any other team in the competition. Several stars shined through the course of the tournament, led by Shubhman Gill (372 runs), who notched up three fifties and a century. The pacers—Shubham Mavi (9 wickets at 18.88), Ishan Porel (6 wickets at 13.66) and Kamlesh Nagarkotti (9 wickets at 16.33) have given enough proof that India’s future in pace looks good. This world cup win was a show of thorough dominance.

Australia worthy title contenders

If not for India, Australia had quite a dominant run in the World Cup, blazing past the other teams. However, against the eventual champions, was were comprehensively beaten twice—once in the group campaign and in the finals. A clear second-best. What will remain their biggest takeaway from the tournament will be the come-from-behind victory against England, set-up by Lloyd Pope’s 8-fer. It will forever in their careers remain an inspiration to never give up.

Pakistan—Clinical when good, abysmal when not. Not sure how well it augurs for their future but their performances were signature Pakistan.

Afghanistan—A team that beat Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand to cause a bit of a stir and made their presence felt.

South Africa—Traditionally, one of the stronger sides at the Under-19 level, South Africa was as rusty in parts as it was while in good times. Two back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and Pakistan derailed their campaign.

Bangladesh—It wasn’t exactly an extraordinary tournament for Bangladesh, but it was as good as the team would’ve expected. Bangladesh decimated the easier oppositions and struggle against the stronger ones.

England—At 47 for no loss, chasing 128 against Australia in the quarter-finals, England’s story was different. The team had won everything until that point and looked well set to go further. But their campaign only went downwards thereafter.

New Zealand—has never been a strong side in age-group cricket but being hosts a better show was expected.

Sri Lanka—began its campaign in style with an easy win over Ireland but the victory was followed by losses to Afghanistan and Pakistan. As a result, the team was denied a top-eight spot finish.

Zimbabwe—For a change, Zimbabwe was on the right end of a 10-wicket result when their campaign began against Papua New Guinea, but things changed quickly with loses India and Australia. Their bowlers delivered in the Plate division play-offs.

Canada—Canada will be pleased with the fact that the team managed to pick up two wins out of the six games it played in the tournament.

Ireland—The tournament was a mixed bag for Ireland after losses to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in resounding fashion to begin its campaign but ended up with a memorable win over eventual semifinalists Afghanistan.

Namibia—A campaign filled with four losses to begin with, finally brought some cheer when the Namibian skipper took matters into his own hands with a sparkling 76-ball 114 against Kenya that delivered their first win.

Kenya—The fact that Kenya failed to beat the likes of South Africa, New Zealand and Windies came on expected lines but it is the manner of defeat in each of those contests that would hurt them the most.

Papua New Guinea—Not surprisingly, Papua New Guinea finished at the bottom and ended up being the only side to not win a single game in the competition.

