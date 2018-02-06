‘Fleet’ to sail home

Pacific Fleet is worth following in the Novice Stakes over a mile of= Southwell fibresand today, despite an absence of 193 days!

Twice-raced Pacific Fleet is clear ‘best-in’ by virtue of registering a much improved time-handicap mark in a seven furlongs dash at York; you can imagine how much respect trainer Archie Watson has for this Elusive Quality colt to contest a hot Knavesmire maiden.

None of his rivals on this occasion has an earthly chance, just a questionmof fitness.

Surely Watson wouldn’t be wasting time booking champion all-weather jockey, Luke Morris, without very good reason!

Obviously Love Rat will be backed, second twice within a few days on the ‘deep stuff’ and market moves for others are anticipated, but I’ll be ruled by the TH and trust judgement of Watson whose exploits as a ‘rookie’ last season took plenty by surprise.

The ‘old guard’ has to move on and though Gosden, Johnston, and others, are likely to make the ‘200’ club again this year watch out for a formidable younger brigade because Watson, George Scott, Roger Varian, etc, have serious, muchneeded financial backing.

Be Mindful should go close in the nine-runner 3-y-o handicap over a mile, defeat would be nigh on devastating for this Invincible Spirit filly which cost a fortune.

‘Winning brackets’ are imperative, to the tune of six figures in this case, a barometer of the ludicrous fiscal imbalance in the ‘Sport Of Kings!’

My ownership period was all about enjoyment, getting an edge and, when possible, landing gambles before selling on; nowadays only a millionaire can afford, enjoy, coping with extortionate cost of keep which involves at least £70 a day; ‘you do the maths!’

Oisin Murphy has been booked for Be Mindful, we mean business and hopefully can give ‘Faringdon Stables’ a boost in 2018.

Charles Hills needs to pull his finger out and father, Barry, intends to see he does!

Deben can’t be discounted in division two of an ‘aged’ Sprint Handicap over six furlongs; judged on a time-figure long ago John Weymes’ charge is ‘thrown-in’ and worth chancing at huge odds.