Lee Svelty/Nescafe Women’s golf champ

Yeji Lee was crowned the 2018 champion of the 30th Edition of the Nestle Svelty/Nescafe Dolce Gusto Ladies Open Golf Championship that concluded on Sunday at the St Andrews Golf Course, Moka Maraval.

The youngster, after registering a victory earlier this year, added to her achievements by shooting a gross 160 (82,78) which ensured she finished three shots clear of close rivals Aleema Jack and Serena Mackenzie at the end of the 36-hole competition.

She was also the only player to register a sub-80 round in the two-day competition which was divided into three flights to accommodate all levels of golfers.

After strong showers and intermittent rain earlier in the week, the sun and wind were a welcome relief for the players, but the course conditions were still testing with wet fairways and greens that were difficult to read.

Both Yeji and Serena were tied at the top after the first day, with Aleema just one shot behind. The scores were close for most of the second day when Mackenzie drove into the left rough on the 14th hole and had to take a penalty drop and fell out of the lead.

The three top players are bidding for a place on the T&T team for regional competition later this year. Karina Matabal took the net prize in this division.

In the other divisions, Sammy Nakanjako, a newcomer to local golf, took the 2nd flight by three shots from Jennifer Grainger. Two very young juniors dominated the 3rd flight, where 12 year old Chloe Ajodha took the winner’s honours, followed by Caylinn Hosein, another promising youngster. The two are expected to move up the ranks in the coming year.

The prizes were distributed by representatives of Nestle Calvin Benjamin, Business Executive Officer, Rae Ann Harper, Brand Manager, Nescafe Dolce Gusto and Marc Clarke, Nestle Brand Activation Officer.