Trainer Harriram Gobin holds the key for today’s feature event over 1,600 metres on the turf track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima when he saddles the Shivam Maharaj trained pair of Conquest Bespoke and Stockyard.

The top-weighted Conquest Bespoke will be ridden by Prayven Badrie, while Stockyard will have the services of Yosenyer Serrano. Both horses must have outstanding chances and will no doubt go close for the champion owner.

However, there are many improve runners in the eight-horse field and the Glenn Mendez trained Rock In Peace fits the bills. This horse came to this country with a big reputation and has improved considerably in the interim. His last run showed that he is ready to win a race of this sort and with the in-form Ricky Jadoo in the saddle and the Mendez stable firing on all cylinders this one could take this event.

Buffalo Soldier scored a surprise victory over shorter last time out and must be respected on his his best form. He has Kerron Khelawan in the plate and will run a big race.

There is a sleeper in the line up and this is the Trini Navigator which has plunged down the weight. At his best this horse will be difficult to beat in this event.

All eyes will be on the champion two-year-old of last year, General JN, which makes his seasonal debut today over 1,750m. Ronald Ali will partner the John ‘Brien trained three-year-old which will be offered resistance by the Glenn Mendez trained pair of Hurricane Harry and Galaxy.

General JN is expected to cement his position at the head of the market for the first leg of local racing’s ‘Triple Crown’ the Guineas.

Post time is 1 pm.