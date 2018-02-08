Oval to host historic ‘pink ball’ Test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Kensington Oval will host the Caribbean’s first ever day-night Test when West Indies host Sri Lanka in the final Test of the three-match series at the historic venue, Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed.

West Indies have already played two day-night Tests, also widely referred to as ‘pink-ball Tests’, but are yet to play one at home.

The Caribbean side have featured in two of eight such matches – the first against Pakistan in Dubai 16 months ago and the second against England last August at Edgbaston.

Sri Lanka will open the May 30 to June 27 tour with a two-day tour match in Trinidad before clashing with the Windies in the opening Test at Queen’s Park Oval starting June 6.

However, the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, originally scheduled to stage the final Test, will now host the second match starting June 14.

The Oval will now host the final match of the series.

Sri Lanka have toured the Caribbean three times but have never played a Test at the Bridgetown venue.

The tourists have won one, lost three and drawn two of the six Tests played on Caribbean soil. (CMC)