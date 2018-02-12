Richards, Lendore win in USA

T&T’s Jereem Richards and Deon Lendore sprinted to victory in an intense night of action at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet at the Reggie Lewis Centre, Campus of Roxbury Community College, Boston, USA.

Richards, a member of this country’s gold-medal 4x400m relay team at last year’s World Championships in London, England, grabbed gold in the men’s 300 metres while Lendore dominated the 400m.

Richards ran a meet and national record time of 32.10 seconds to cross ahead of Grenada’s Bralon Taplin, who followed in 32.50, and American Vernon Norwood in 33.05. T&T’s Renny Quow was the other runner in the race but did not finish.

The 2016 World Indoor Championships 400m bronze medallist, Lendore won the one-lap event in 46.25. Also in the race was Machel Cedenio, another member of last year’s World Championship 4x400m winning relay team, placed third in 47.86.

Steven Gayle of Jamaica was the runner-up in 47.43.

National sprinter Keston Bledman was also in action, but he placed eighth and last in the men’s 60m in 6.76. USA’s Christian Coleman, last year’s World Championships 100m silver medallist, sealed the gold in 6.46, silver went to Xie Zhenye of China in 6.54 and American Noah Lyles got the bronze in 6.57.