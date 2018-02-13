‘Red’ to earn more ‘Stripes’

Light Laughter will, hopefully, turn into raucous cheering at Southwell today when Charlie Fellowes’ charge encounters fibresand for the first time; there are enough reasons to have a serious each-way bet on this ex-Irish trained Distorted Humor mare.

Formerly with Dermot Weld, and fourth (of 21!) when making her debut on a ‘yielding’ Curragh surface, Light Laughter failed in three subsequent attempts before being transferred to Fellowes.

Three weeks ago Charlie must have been delighted with his aquisition when Light Laughter, carrying top-weight in a fiercely- competitive ‘aged’ handicap over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack, was beaten only two and a half lengths by Natalie Express under Steve Donohue.

Mares in form at this time of year can be devastating, a pain in the backside for handicappers and Light Laughter is the mount of promising 7lbs apprentice, Jason Watson, from the hugely successful academy of Andrew Balding which has sent out William Buick, David Probert and champion jockey-in-waiting, Oisin Murphy!

Watson has already caught the eye, seems an absolute natural and I’ll bet he makes the winners’ enclosure on this occasion after the five-runner Novice Stakes over six furlongs.

Recent course winners, Volatile and Essential, should make for a lively betting market but the favourite is likely to be a sobering prospect for bookmakers.

Course form is so important, four of seven declarations for an ‘aged’ sprint have won over five furlongs at this unique Nottinghamshire circuit and it should be fascinating to see if Red Stripes and Gabriel Malune can see off Crosse Fire, Archimedes and Broadhaven Honey in the concluding dash.

Malune still claims the full allowance, the reason why we’re siding with seven-year-old Red Stripes, a consistent six-year-old trained by Lisa Williamson who has a clutch of ‘aged’ sprinters; good judge!

That’s the way I’d go; sound, consistent, sprinters are like gold dust in the present set-up.

Malune will doubtless ‘gun’ Red Stripes from the gate as he did when landing this column a good-priced winner at Lingfield last month.