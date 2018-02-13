Windies ‘A’ need 65 more for victory

West Indies A were set 106 victory against England Lions on the penultimate day of the four-day “Test” at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium yesterday.

Resuming on 232 for eight when stumps where drawn on Monday and with Test batsman Shane Dowrich unbeaten on 90, the host closed its innings on 279 after adding another 47 runs in the first session of the days play with Dowrich getting his century as he accounted for 29 more runs.

In reply, the visitors who made 252 and were adrift by 27 run, were then bundled out for 132 despite the efforts of Haseeb Hameed 39 and Joe Clarke 31. The destroyer were all-rounder Jomel Warrican, who powered his way to seven for 33 and was well supported by Rahkeem Cornwall who took three for 55.

When play resumes today West Indies will need a further 65 runs with nine wickets in hand and all day to get them.

On Monday, Test wicketkeeper Dowrich was starting closing in on a fifth first class hundred after producing a valiant rescue effort, to save West Indies A. The right-hander struck a composed unbeaten 90 and combined with tail-ender Jomel Warrican, who was not out on 54 and who ended unbeaten on 71.

Slumping at 114 for eight, Windies were rallied by the pair who put on a superb 118 for the ninth wicket to frustrate the English.

Dowrich, who has already played 18 Tests, played a commanding hand and batted for just over five.

Warrican, meanwhile, who played the last of his four Tests two years ago, put on an improved display of batting skills which proved challenging for the opposition.

Meanwhile, Paul Coughlin, resuming day two on 51, made 60 while Toby Roland-Jones failed to add to his overnight 18.

West Indies A then found themselves in early trouble when both left-handed openers, captain Kieran Powell and John Campbell, fell in successive overs at the start of the innings without scoring.

Powell edged a defensive push at the third ball of the innings from seamer Jamie Porter (2-41) and was caught low down by Keaton Jennings at second slip.

And Campbell followed in similar fashion in the next over from pacer Roland-Jones, caught by Jennings at third slip, with two runs on the board.

Test star Jermaine Blackwood, who scored a brisk 35, then posted 48 for the third wicket with Shamarh Brooks who made 12. forthright 44-ball knock when he gloved lifter from Porter to Liam Livingstone at second slip.

With four runs added, Brooks advanced to Leach (3-75) but was deceived in flight, and was smartly stumped by Ben Foakes at 54 for four. Their dismissals were part of a slide which saw six wickets fall for just 64 runs. (CMC)

Scores

LIONS 252 (Paul Coughlin 60, Nick Gubbins 50, Keaton Jennings 49; Rahkeem Cornwall 5-68, Raymon Reifer 2-50) and 132 (Haseeb Hameed 39, Joe Clarke 31; Jomel Warrican 7-33, Rahkeem Cornwall 3-55)

WINDIES A 279 (Shane Dowrich 119, Jomel Warrican 71 not out, Jermaine Blackwood 35; Jack Leach 3-84, Liam Livingstone 2-30, Jamie Porter 2-47, ) and 31 for one.